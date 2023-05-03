Salud! Deals, Events and Parties for Cinco de Mayo Around DC

Cinco de Mayo is this Friday, and many will be celebrating.

The holiday celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 and has grown tremendously in the United States. Many restaurants across the country offer deals to celebrate Mexican foot and drink.

No matter how you plan to celebrate, you can discover deals and events in the Washington area.

Cinco de Mayo in the D.C. Area: What to Do Friday

Baja Tap (Northwest D.C.): The Adams Morgan newcomer will offer $10 El Silencio Mezcal limeade, $9 Baja Margaritas, plus $6 tequilas and coronas, along with a DJ, ice luge and photo booth. The rooftop will open at noon.

Blue Rock (Washington, Virginia): Celebrate at Blue Rock’s tasting room and outdoor patio with queso con carne and margarita milk punch. Live music will start at 6 p.m.

Destino (Northeast, D.C.): Swing by Destino on Cinco de Mayo for happy hour that offers $3 off all of their classic cocktails. Other specials include $10 margs, $10 palomas, $9 micheladas, $11 mayahuels and $11 mezcal negronis.

Diablo's Cantina (MGM National Harbor, Maryland): Party on the patio from 5-8 p.m. with a taco truck, margarita bar and tequila tasting stations. A live DJ will kick up the party after 8 p.m.

dLeña (Northwest, D.C.): Enjoy live mariachi music at the restaurant from 7 to 10 p.m. and happy hour specials at the bar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Specials include $7 margaritas.

Hotel Hive Rooftop (Northwest, D.C.): Enjoy live music, unlimited drinks, giveaways and a taco bar from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Las Gemelas (Northeast, D.C.): Experience a "Margarita Tap Takeover" this Friday where all the restaurant taps will be replaced with batch margaritas. Prices are $10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mi Casa (Northwest, D.C.): Mi Casa will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo all day long with their Fiesta de Bebidas program. Swing by for 90 minutes of unlimited drinks for $34.99 with the purchase of an entree.

Mi Vida 14th Street (Northwest, D.C.): Join a Mexican fiesta on Cinco de Mayo from 3 to 6 p.m. for a complimentary El Tesoro tequila tasting as well as Hornitos tequila margarita specials like the spicy watermelon “Cielo Rojo” for $8 or the orange-flavored “La Buena Vida” for $10. There will also be complimentary light bites.

Sandlot Anacostia (Southeast D.C.): Enjoy tequila specials, food trucks and games starting at 4 p.m.

SUMMIT Rooftop (Northwest, D.C.): Enjoy $15 passion fruit margaritas and $50 pitchers on Conrad D.C.’s rooftop bar with views of downtown D.C., the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument.

Taffer's Tavern (Through May 31, Northwest, D.C.): Celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Taffer's Tavern with a new fiesta flight and spring menu. Customers can sample four recipes: Blueberry Bliss, Boca Morada, Mangorita and Salt Air Margarita.

Wilson Hardware (Arlington, Virginia): Join them for dinner or happy hour for discounted tacos and $5 margaritas until 9 p.m. Wilson Hardware will be hosting an all-night party the rest of the evening for Cinco de Mayo. The DJ will start spinning at 6 p.m. and continue until close for an all-night dance party.

Happening Saturday

Arlington Margarita & Mimosa Fest (Saturday): Drop in to three bars — Arlington Rooftop, Mexicali Blues and Ragtime — for drink specials. Bar crawl tickets cost $20-$25.99 before fees.

