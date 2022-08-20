National Zoo's Panda Cub Celebrates 2nd Birthday Sunday

The Smithsonian's National Zoo is hosting a birthday party for giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s second birthday on Sunday.
To celebrate the occasion, Xiao Qui Ji and his 24-year-old mother, Mei Xiang will be presented with a panda-friendly fruitsicle cake, the National Zoo said in a statement.
"Can you bear-lieve it?! Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is turning 2 on Sunday," the National Zoo tweeted.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is also celebrating 50 years of “unprecedented achievement in the care, conservation, breeding and study of giant pandas.”
The zoo opens at 8 a.m. to visitors with free entry passes. The event takes place at 9 a.m., Aug. 21 when the zookeepers let the pandas outside in the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat.
People who cannot attend in person can watch the party from the Giant Panda Cam.