SoulCycle to Close Up to 20 Studios, Including in DC

SoulCycle will close up to a quarter of its studios across the U.S., including at least one in D.C., amid adjustments related to the pandemic, the fitness company said Tuesday.

SoulCycle, known for intense indoor cycling classes and a devoted following, will close up to 20 of its 83 studios in the weeks ahead, a spokesman told NBC Washington.

“As riders continue to return to in-studio classes, there have been many shifts as a result of the pandemic. Some of these shifts have been based on geography, and therefore we are naturally reevaluating our portfolio of studios to assess whether there is an opportunity to right-size in certain markets. This will allow us to continue to provide riders with the SoulCycle experience they know and love,” he said in a statement.

Studios are set to close in D.C., Chicago, New York and Southern California, among other markets.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Photos: Gyms Open Outdoor Spaces as COVID-19 Pandemic Stretches On

D.C. studios are open in Georgetown, Foggy Bottom, Mount Vernon and near 14th and U streets NW, according to the company’s site. It wasn’t immediately clear which studio or studios will close.

Over the years, Michelle Obama and Harry Styles have reportedly been spotted at SoulCycle in the District.