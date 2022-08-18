The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area

Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you.

On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.

Choose your vibe on Saturday: Get a taste of country as Chris Stapleton plays Merriweather Post Pavilion, turn up the beat for Deadmau5 at Echostage, groove to Santana plus Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live or tap into good vibrations with The Beach Boys and The Temptations at PNC Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum.

Calling all Swifties: Send off this “Cruel Summer” at a 9:30 Club party celebrating the anniversary of Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

Blondie will be at The Anthem on Sunday — if you want to shatter your “Heart of Glass” and leave it all on the dance floor this weekend.

Need a good laugh? Kevin Hart is sure to bring down the house at Capital One Arena on Thursday and Friday — interestingly, both shows will be “phone-free experiences.” Then, Steve Martin and Martin Short will roast each other until well done at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap on Saturday and Sunday.

If Broadway is more like it, there’s still time to see the Frederick Douglass musical “American Prophet” until Aug. 28 and Tony-award-winning “Six” until Sept. 4.

Good news for hungry people: Alexandria Restaurant Week starts Friday. Don’t want to wait? You could snag a deal at D.C. Restaurant Week tonight — here’s our guide on where to eat.

Things to Do in D.C. This Weekend

Chuck Brown Day

Saturday, Aug. 20, 2-7 p.m.

Chuck Brown Memorial Park (20th and Franklin streets NE, Washington, D.C.)

Celebrate Chuck Brown — the D.C.-raised grandfather of go-go — with an afternoon of music and giveaways. Bring a lawn chair and eat from food trucks while young ones enjoy the kids’ activity area. "Wind Me Up" for bands including Doug E. Fresh, Rare Essence, DJ Kool and the Chuck Brown Band.

Giant Panda Xiao Qi Ji’s Second Birthday Celebration

Sunday at 9 a.m.

David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat at the Smithsonian National Zoo

Join the National Zoo in celebrating their giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s second birthday. The birthday cub and his mother Mei Xiang will be enjoying a panda-friendly "fruitsicle" cake.

The zoo will open its doors at 8 a.m. and the pandas will receive the birthday treat in their outdoor habitats at 9 a.m.

You need a free timed entry pass to visit the zoo. If visitors wish to drive, a parking pass is available for $30, and includes visitor passes. All passes can be reserved here.

DC Black Film Festival

Open Thursday through Sunday

Miracle Theatre (535 8th Street Southeast Washington, D.C.)

The DC Black Film Festival is a hybrid festival featuring virtual and in-person showing of high-quality film, web series and television content by and about people of African descent. The festival is dedicated to providing aspiring filmmakers the platform to share their diverse stories with the entertainment industry.

The in-person schedule includes comedies, documentaries, romance and more.

Virtual screenings will be available from August 21 to 26. The festival offers a variety of single event or package ticket options here, ranging from $5 to $150.

Mexican Geniuses: A Frida & Diego Immersive Experience

Through Oct. 9

WEG Studios, 1235 W Street NE, Washington D.C.

Step into the work of famed artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. The art will come to life in Northeast D.C. through immersive, 360-degree portraits, wall-sized projections and a virtual reality experience. Adult tickets are listed for $25 and up, depending on the day.

Things to Do in Maryland This Weekend

Parks Playhouse: Seltzer: A Sober Comedy Hour

Friday, Aug. 19, 6 to 9 p.m.

Cabin John Regional Park, Rockville, Maryland

Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets and sip on mocktails for an evening of standup from D.C.-based comedians. This outdoor event is for mature audiences ages 17 and up. The performance is free and open to the public.

Afro-Latino Caribbean Day

Saturday, Aug. 20, noon to 6 p.m.

Sandy Spring Slave Museum, Sandy Spring, Maryland

Visit the Sandy Spring Slave Museum in Montgomery County for a free, family-friendly event packed with culture. Listen to Afro-Latino and Caribbean music, watch dance performances and participate in a cultural foodways discussion during this afternoon of history and heritage.

Augustoberfest

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 20-21

Washington County Agricultural Center, Boonsboro, Maryland

Enjoy a packed schedule of folk dancing, German orchestras, folk stories and activities. Run by the Augustoberfest Charitable Foundation, this annual event supports scholarships for exchange students in Wesel, Germany. There will be a $10 admission fee and children ages 12 and under can enter for free.

Summersounds Concert - Shenandoah Run

Saturday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Harris Pavilion (9201 Center St, Manassas, VA 20110)

Enjoy a mix of traditional and contemporary folk music with Shenandoah Run at their Summersounds Concert. This eight-member folk ensemble from the D.C. area performs music that will delight listeners of all ages.

The concert is free and no tickets are required. Bringing chairs, blankets and picnics to the show is encouraged. The venue also recommends that those interested should get there early for a good spot, as their Saturday shows tend to be popular.

GOGO n RNB Wine Festival

Sunday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carroll County Farm Museum, Westminster, MD

Say farewell to the summer season with a complimentary glass and tasting by local vineyards and R&B and Go-Go music performances. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online.

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

Through Aug. 20

Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds, Maryland

Head to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend or the next for rides and more. General admission starts at $12 and children ages 11 and under are free. Free parking and shuttle services from Lakeforest Mall are available.

Things to Do in Virginia This Weekend

Arlington County Fair

Though Sunday, Aug. 21

Thomas Jefferson Community Center (3501 Second Street South, Arlington, Virginia)

Enjoy performances, a bouncy obstacle course plus exhibits of arts, crafts and baking at the Arlington County Fair, which runs Aug. 17-21.

A night market will also allow you to shop under the stars nightly from 5-10 p.m. along with other special activities for kids and adults.

Entry to the fair, Outdoor Stage activities and the Kids’ Court are all free — although you must pay for ride tickets and refreshments.

Block Party at PARC Tysons

Friday, Aug. 19, 4-9 p.m.

PARC Tysons (8508 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, Virginia)

Play some lawn games and grab food from local vendors. Then, join — or watch — the sing-off to win the Fairfax County Karaoke Competition.

Leesburg Festival of Kites and Crafts

Saturday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, Leesburg, Virginia

Bring a kite to fly and shop from more than 60 local artisans at this festival at Ida Lee Park. The event includes an international DJ and a kid’s zone with activities throughout the day. Register online for free admission to this rain or shine event.

Flying Circus Hot Air Balloon Festival

Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 20-21

5114 Ritchie Road, Bealeton, Virginia

The Flying Circus presents the Hot Air Balloon Festival, with airshows at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Open cockpit airplane rides are available for purchase before and after the air shows at the gift shop. Regular admission starts at $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 to 12.

Prince William County Fair

Through Aug. 20

Manassas, Virginia

The Prince William County Fair returns for another summer of rides, games and live performances. The fair presents a live concert by country artist Tracy Byrd on August 18. Discount advance tickets are available at the Fairgrounds.