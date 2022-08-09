18th Street in Adams Morgan Will Close to Traffic on Select Sundays

One of the busiest areas in Adams Morgan, 18th Street will soon close to vehicles during set times on certain Sundays, according to a Mayor’s Office Order.
A portion of the street, located in Northwest, D.C. will close at least one Sunday a month between August and October. The street closures are a part of the “Streets for People” grant program which aims to create economic recovery and support local businesses through programming.
“It’s official: 18th Street in Adams Morgan will be open to pedestrians (and closed to cars)," Peter Wood, an Adams Morgan commissioner said.
According to Wood, the Sunday street closures are a “trial phase” for a more permanent arrangement being planned.
The street will be closed to car traffic and designated as a “Special Event Area” on 18th Street between Kalorama and Columbia Roads from 12 p.m.-10 p.m. on Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and Oct. 23.