The Weekend Scene: Bourbon + Bluegrass, Pups in the Park and a Bouncy Kingdom

Did you get your Old Bay tattoo? 🦀 Giddy up, y’all, for some horsin’ around this weekend at the 148th Preakness Stakes, the “world’s largest bounce house” at Rosecroft Raceway or Bethesda’s Greek Festival (no Trojan horse necessary).

🥃 Bourbon is the drink of the weekend, whether you’re sipping at President Lincoln’s Cottage while listening to bluegrass or mixing your own black-eyed Susan cocktail for your Preakness party.

🌂 Thundershowers are possible on Saturday, but your weekend won't be a washout. Here's the timing and weekend forecast.

Washington Mystics Home Opener

📅 Friday, 7 p.m.

📍 Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast D.C.

🔗 Details

The Mystics face the New York Liberty to open their regular season — and the first 2,500 fans to enter the Entertainment and Sports Arena will get a Brand Anthem T-shirt.

The Mystics won the WNBA title in 2019, but haven't made the playoffs since. This year, two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne is back after recovering from several injuries. Delle Donne says she's coming off "the greatest offseason" of her career, which promises some exciting basketball.

Tickets start at $34 before fees.

The Big Bounce America

📅 Weekends, 5/20 to 6/11

📍 Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington

🔗 Details

This 16,000-square-foot bouncy kingdom blows up with an obstacle course, ball pits, an inflatable alien and more. Yes, there are timeslots reserved just for toddlers and adults (age 16+). Tickets start at $22.

Pups in the Park

📅 Friday, 7:05 p.m.

📍 Nationals Park

🔗 Details

'Nationals Park is going to the dogs (yay!) — or at least, the outfield section is, for the Nats vs. Tigers game. You must purchase a $35 human ticket and a $10 dog ticket, plus fill out and bring a waiver.

Preakness Weekend

📅 Friday and Saturday

📍 Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

🔗 Details

On top of a Triple Crown race, Bruno Mars, SOFI TUKKER and Zack Bia will perform at the Preakness LIVE culinary, music and arts festival.

Race coverage begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on NBC4. Here’s how to watch.

Anacostia River Festival

📅 Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

📍 11th Street Bridge Park in Southeast D.C.

🔗 Details

🛶 Free canoe rides, fishing workshops (gear provided), plus spoken word and musical performances will be at this National Cherry Blossom Festival event.

🌸 Stop by the East of the River market to shop local vendors or the Flower Power station to watch artists at work. Bring a picnic or hit up a food truck.

🖌️ Walk a few minutes to the Anacostia Arts Center for first-come, first-served craft classes.

Bourbon and Bluegrass

📅 Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

📍 President Lincoln's Cottage (Northwest D.C.)

🔗 Details

President Lincoln rode his horse from the White House to his cottage, near modern-day Petworth, most days during the summer. Bourbon and Bluegrass is the historic site’s largest fundraiser each year, working to preserve and promote the hidden gem destination.

🎤 Grammy Award winner Dom Flemons headlines both nights , alongside Letitia VanSant and The Fly Birds on day one and Adeem the Artist and Nora Brown on day two.

, alongside Letitia VanSant and The Fly Birds on day one and Adeem the Artist and Nora Brown on day two. 🧔 Beard styling from Heritage Barbers, food trucks and exterior preservation tours are on tap.

from Heritage Barbers, food trucks and exterior preservation tours are on tap. 💵 One-day passes for adults start at $86 (it's $35 plus fees for youth 7 to 20 and is free for kids 6 and younger). Each ticket includes admission, two drink tickets and unlimited nonalcoholic drinks. We'll call that Southern hospitality.

Music Snob Concert Picks

Caroline Polachek, 8 p.m. Friday, The Anthem, $55-$149

After an acclaimed run with synth-pop band Chairlift, the experimental pop singer found another level as a solo artist. “Desire, I Want to Turn Into You” is one of the best albums of the year. Details.

Legendary Shack Shakers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Hill Country, $23 (advance)/$30 (door)

Long-running psychobillies boast one of the most entertaining frontmen around in Col. JD Wilkes. Opener Dexter Romweber helped pave the way for stripped-down blues rock acts like the White Stripes, along with the Flat Duo Jets. Details.

Crowded House, 8 p.m. Sunday, The Anthem, $55-$125

Classic ‘80s rock band from Australia returns to the States for the first time in more than a decade after postponing last year. Details.

