Madonna Announces ‘The Celebration Tour' Will Come to DC in 2023

Madonna fans, you’ve asked, and the Queen of Pop has answered “Like a Prayer.”

The “Frozen on Fire” singer is bringing 40 years of hits on a “The Celebration Tour” of the United States and Europe — including a stop in Washington, D.C., on Labor Day weekend.

Madonna is set to perform at Capital One Arena on Sept. 2, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 27, and presale tickets are available to members of Madonna's fan club plus Citi card holders.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said, according to a press release.

In true diva style, Madonna announced the new tour in a star-studded video featuring Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre. In a homage to her famous documentary “Truth or Dare,” the trailer ends with Amy Schumer daring Madonna to take her four decades of hits on tour.

Bob The Drag Queen will be a special guest on the tour.

