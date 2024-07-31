Things to Do DC

List: What to do in the Washington DC area the first weekend of August

Events, free things to do, festivals and more fun ideas in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this week

By Sophia Barnes

We're waking up every morning dancing like Jummy and Hoda and the Eiffel Tower, excited for a new day at the Paris Olympics. And this week, you can get into the spirit with Washington Spirit watch parties, a martial arts tournament and the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

The Ultimate Improv Show: Through July 30 to Aug. 11, The Kennedy Center, $40-$60

Mubadala Citi DC Open: Through Sun., Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, single-day tickets start at $45

Library of Congress Summer Movies on the Lawn: "Rocky" (1976): Thurs., 8 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Building lawn at the corner of 2nd Street SE and Independence Avenue, free but space limited

Nats vs. Brewers

  • Pups in the Park: Fri., 6:45 p.m.
  • Harry Potter Day: Sat., 4:05 p.m., Nationals Park, $24+
  • Kids’ shoe charms giveaway: Sun., 1:35 p.m.

Otakon: Fri. to Sun., Washington Convention Center, $40-$85

Introductory pickleball lesson: Sat., courts by Anacostia Pool, free

  • FYI: Equipment provided

Bolivian Fest DC: Sat., 3 p.m. to late, 1355 U St NW, $25 (free for kids under 12)

  • FYI: Family-friendly until 8 p.m., then it’s 21+

Singalong Saturdays: Live band karaoke: Sat., 7-9 p.m., The Wharf’s Transit Pier, free

Jordan Klepper: “Suffering Fools”: Sat., The Kennedy Center, $39-$49

What to do in Maryland

US Capitol Classics: Open martial arts tournament: Fri. and Sat., National Harbor, $50 (weekend pass), $20 (Friday pass), $30 (Saturday pass)

Howard County Fair: Aug. 3-10, West Friendship, $10 per person (discounts for those 65+ and under 12)

Bethesda Outdoor Movies: “Battle of the Sexes”: Fri., Woodmont Triangle, free

Wine & Jazz at Marietta: Sat., 2-7 p.m., Marietta House Museum in Glenn Dale, $10

Fairwood Music Series featuring Kyaira: Sun., 4-6 p.m., Fairwood Community Park in Bowie, free

Summer Concert: Caiso Steelband: Sun., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, free

Olney Outdoors: Through Aug. 31, Root Family Stage, $12-$86

What to do in Virginia

Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival: Thurs. To Sun., Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, free entry, $10 for parking 

Middleburg’s 18th Annual Summer Sidewalk Sale: Fri. to Sun., downtown Middleburg, free to visit

African American Culture Arts Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Metz Middle School in Manassas, free

Dan + Shay: Heartbreak On The Map Tour: Sat., 7 p.m., Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow 

Great Country Farms Peach Fuzztival: Sat. and Sun., Bluemont, Virginia

