Young adult killed, man injured in double shooting on Benning Road Southeast

One person is dead and a man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a double shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday.

The shooting took place just after 5 p.m. inside of a takeout restaurant, America’s Best Wings, on Benning Road and East Capitol Street Southeast, about a block away from the Benning Road Metro stop.

At last update, police said the person who died was a young adult and was pronounced dead inside the restaurant.

There are still no details about a possible motive or suspect description, but police will likely be on the scene investigating for the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

