Southeast DC

Young adult killed, man injured in double shooting on Benning Road Southeast

There is no information about motive or suspect description

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

One person is dead and a man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a double shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday.

The shooting took place just after 5 p.m. inside of a takeout restaurant, America’s Best Wings, on Benning Road and East Capitol Street Southeast, about a block away from the Benning Road Metro stop.

At last update, police said the person who died was a young adult and was pronounced dead inside the restaurant.

There are still no details about a possible motive or suspect description, but police will likely be on the scene investigating for the next couple of hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

