List: What to do in the Washington DC area for Thanksgiving week 2024

If you're spending the week of Thanksgiving in the Washington, D.C., area, you have endless holiday fun to enjoy.

Even on Thanksgiving Day, you can visit Smithsonian museums, the National Zoo and several holiday light displays.

Plus, many of our favorite ice rinks are open for the season. Check out the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden rink, The Wharf’s ice rink and the Washington Harbour rink on the Georgetown waterfront in D.C.

Other options include Rockville Town Square and Silver Spring’s Veterans Plaza in Maryland, or Westpost Outdoor Ice Skating at National Landing in Arlington. In Alexandria, The Winter Village at Cameron Run skating rink opens Friday.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

The Wharf Ice Rink opens: Weds., noon to 8 p.m., The Wharf, $25 for adult admission with skates

"Season's Greenings" holiday exhibit: Thurs., Nov. 28 to Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free

Light Yards: Open nightly, 5-10 p.m., through Jan. 1, The Yards DC in Southeast D.C., free

Broadway Rave Feat. Ryan McCartan from Wicked: Fri., 9:30 Club, $20

Film with Live Orchestra: "Elf" in Concert: Fri., Sat. and Sun., The Kennedy Center, $34 to $99

DC Cocktail Week: Begins Fri., various restaurants in the District

the charli parti: Sat., 10 p.m., 9:30 Club, $22

“A Christmas Carol”: Through Dec. 31, Ford’s Theatre, $37+

Frosted at Franklin Park: Illumination: Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, 1315 I Street NW, free

What to do in Maryland

Winter Lights Walk & Wag: Mon, 6-9 p.m., Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $10 per person (free for dogs and kids 3 and under)

Winter Lights Festival: Nov. 29 to Dec. 31, Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, $15-$25 per vehicle

National Harbor Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show Series: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free entry

Commanders vs. Titans: Sun., 1 p.m., Northwest Stadium in Landover

Holiday Movies on the Potomac – “The Muppet Christmas Carol”: Sun., National Harbor, free

“A Hanukkah Carol” (or “Gelt Trip! The Musical”): Through Dec. 22, Round House Theatre in Bethesda, $50+

What to do in Virginia

Winter Wonderland in the Little City: Tues., 5:30 p.m., Founders Row in Falls Church, free

Plaid Friday: Alexandria’s Small Business Black Friday: Fri., Alexandria, free to participate

Holiday Tree Lighting + Santa Firetruck Parade: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Strawberry Park in Fairfax, free

Arlington Turkey Trot: Thurs., 8 a.m., Start Line at Lyon Park Community Center, $50 (adult)/$25 (children)

Winter Glow: Sat. and Sun. (Plus Dec. 15-19 and 23), Mount Vernon, $54 (adult)

