List: What to do in the DC area on Christmas Day and this week

Wishing a merry Christmas, a happy Hannukah and a joyous Kwanzaa to all celebrating this week.

We’re almost certain you’ve done enough shopping and asking to circle back after the holidays. Ditch the fussy wrapping paper, shove your presents in gift bags and treat yourself to a festive adventure.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

ICYMI, check out these festive roundups and favorite activities:

What's open on Christmas Day?

If you want to get out and about on Christmas Day, you have some options, even though many go-to spots, including the Smithsonian museums, will be closed.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular: Through Jan. 4, National Building Museum (401 F Street NW), free

Sculpture Garden Ice Rink reopens with pop-up performances: Daily (but closed Christmas Day), National Gallery of Art, $12 ($6 for skate rentals)

National Christmas Tree: Through Jan. 1, The Ellipse at President’s Park, free

Light Yards: Through Jan. 1, The Yards Park, free

Edlavitch DCJCC’s December 25 Day of Service: Weds., various locations

Hot To Go - A Chappell Roan party: Fri., 9 p.m., 9:30 Club, $22

Best of DC Comedy Showcase: Fri. and Sat., DC Improv, $22+

Kwanzaa programs at Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum: Events daily, Dec. 26-31, Southeast D.C., free

The Legacy of the Dibinga Sisters and OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center (Kwanzaa celebration): Fri., The Kennedy Center, free

Seasons Greenings: Through Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free

& Juliet: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $45-$239

Life of Pi: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $49-$179

What to do in Maryland

Washington DC Temple Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, free

Disco Biscuits: Fri. and Sat., Fillmore Silver Spring, $60+

Winter Wonderland Extravaganza on the Farm: Sat., Charity's Hope Family Farm in LaPlata, $7.18

What to do in Virginia

Waterskiing Santa: Tues., 1 p.m., begins at BARCA Pier, free

Silent Disco! at Punch Bowl Social Arlington: Sat., 4238 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington, $10+

Winter Walk of Lights: Nov. 8 to Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22

Aurora’s Winter Circus Adventure: Through Dec. 29, Dulles Town Center, $35+ (adult)/$28+ (child)

