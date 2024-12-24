List: What to do in the DC area on Christmas Day and this week

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!
Wishing a merry Christmas, a happy Hannukah and a joyous Kwanzaa to all celebrating this week.
We’re almost certain you’ve done enough shopping and asking to circle back after the holidays. Ditch the fussy wrapping paper, shove your presents in gift bags and treat yourself to a festive adventure.
Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.
What's open on Christmas Day?
If you want to get out and about on Christmas Day, you have some options, even though many go-to spots, including the Smithsonian museums, will be closed.
- The Wharf's ice rink will be open from noon to 8 p.m.
- The National Menorah Lighting celebrates the first night of Hanukkah.
- The National Cathedral will hold its free Christmas Day Organ Recital at 1:30 p.m.
- The Capital Jewish Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- ARTECHOUSE will be open so you can experience Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special.
- Many holiday light displays will be open, including the National Christmas Tree and the Winter Walk of Lights in Vienna.
What to do in Washington, D.C.
DowntownDC Holiday Skate Spectacular: Through Jan. 4, National Building Museum (401 F Street NW), free
Sculpture Garden Ice Rink reopens with pop-up performances: Daily (but closed Christmas Day), National Gallery of Art, $12 ($6 for skate rentals)
National Christmas Tree: Through Jan. 1, The Ellipse at President’s Park, free
Light Yards: Through Jan. 1, The Yards Park, free
Edlavitch DCJCC’s December 25 Day of Service: Weds., various locations
Hot To Go - A Chappell Roan party: Fri., 9 p.m., 9:30 Club, $22
Best of DC Comedy Showcase: Fri. and Sat., DC Improv, $22+
Kwanzaa programs at Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum: Events daily, Dec. 26-31, Southeast D.C., free
The Legacy of the Dibinga Sisters and OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center (Kwanzaa celebration): Fri., The Kennedy Center, free
Seasons Greenings: Through Jan. 5, U.S. Botanic Garden, free
& Juliet: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $45-$239
Life of Pi: Through Jan. 5, The Kennedy Center, $49-$179
What to do in Maryland
Washington DC Temple Festival of Lights: Through Jan. 1, 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, free
Disco Biscuits: Fri. and Sat., Fillmore Silver Spring, $60+
Winter Wonderland Extravaganza on the Farm: Sat., Charity's Hope Family Farm in LaPlata, $7.18
What to do in Virginia
Waterskiing Santa: Tues., 1 p.m., begins at BARCA Pier, free
Silent Disco! at Punch Bowl Social Arlington: Sat., 4238 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington, $10+
Winter Walk of Lights: Nov. 8 to Jan. 5, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, $18-$22
Aurora’s Winter Circus Adventure: Through Dec. 29, Dulles Town Center, $35+ (adult)/$28+ (child)
