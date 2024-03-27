‘Holland in Virginia': Tulip and daffodil festival springs forth

Spring is finally here, and so are all the beautiful blooms that accompany it.

D.C.’s cherry blossom season is in full swing, but just across the state lines, Burnside Farms’ Festival of Spring is blooming in Nokesville, Virginia.

The festival opened Sunday, March 24, and runs through April 14, but could extend longer depending on flower conditions, according to Burnside Farms’ Instagram page.

"We're still early in our season and we estimate about 25% of our tulips are in bloom. Full bloom is expected to begin later in the first week of April and usually lasts about 10 days," Burnside Farms said on Tuesday.

Burnside Farms said they’ve planted more than 150 kinds of tulips and 30 varieties of daffodils.

“It’s like Holland in Virginia,” Burnside Farms said.

Day-of-tickets for the festival are on sale for $25 to $31 before fees. The festival is closed March 27 and 28 due to forecasted rain.

Advanced purchase tickets range from $19 to $25 per person and include five flowers per visitor. Here's more information.

