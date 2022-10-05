It’s time to get your fall on!

Festivals across D.C., Maryland and Virginia will let you enjoy culture, food, music, art, beer, wine and more during October and November 2022.

2022 Fall Festivals in Washington, D.C.

Unite the District Fest (Oct. 7-9, $45-$90): Audi Field will host two days of live music, art, food and drinks leading up to Sunday’s D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati game. Festival tickets come with all-inclusive food and beverage sampling from local restaurants and breweries.

Dreaming Out Loud Fall Festival (Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free): Farm-to-table food, pony rides, music and games will be at this family-friendly festival at Kelly Miller Middle School.

Snallygaster (Saturday, Oct. 8, 2-6 p.m., $65): Fill your commemorative tasting glass with unlimited samples of 350 beers, wines and ciders in downtown D.C.

DC Africa Festival (Saturday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m., free): A taste of African cultures with music, food, art and all-ages activities will take over Meridian Hill Park.

Adams Morgan Porchfest (Saturday, Oct. 15, 2-6 p.m., free): More than 70 bands will perform outside homes and retailers, plus you’ll find deals and happy hours at local businesses. The festival was rescheduled from Oct. 1 due to rain.

March on Washington Film Festival (Through Oct. 11, $30, virtual): Screen more than a dozen films focused on civil rights leaders virtually.

The Wharf 5-Year Anniversary Celebration (Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5-8 p.m., free): The Wharf is hosting live music, sidewalk sales, specials and fireworks to celebrate its 5th birthday.

Taste of Oktoberfest (Friday, Oct. 14, 4-10 p.m., $10): Try German beer and food, curated by the German Embassy and German-American Heritage Foundation, in Franklin Park.

The Wharf Oktoberfest (Sunday, Oct. 16, 2-5 p.m., free): The Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash and a Stein Hoisting competition are on tap. This event was rescheduled from the first weekend of October.

Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone (Sunday, Oct. 23, noon to 10 p.m., free): A stretch of 18th Street will be closed to cars and opened to family-friendly entertainment. Stay tuned for an exact schedule.

Día de los Muertos (Sunday, Oct. 23, 2-5 p.m., free): The Wharf is marking Day of the Dead with music, a beer garden, face painting and sugar skull decorating.

Adams Morgan Apple Festival and Pie Contest (Saturday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., free): Throw your best pie into the ring by registering in advance (register ASAP) or sample heirloom apples.

Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 29-30, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $25 members/$35 nonmembers): Bring kids aged 4 to 12 for a night of trick-or-treating plus after-hours access to the animals at the National Zoo.

DC Beer Fest (Saturday, Nov. 5, noon to 8 p.m., $50-$90): Endless samples of craft and seasonal beers will be flowing at Nationals Park, plus you can hit up food trucks and lawn games.

2022 Fall Festivals in Maryland

The Maryland Renaissance Festival (Weekends through Oct. 23, $15-$30, Annapolis): Hear ye, hear ye: Maryland's ren fair is back for its 46th season with jousting tournaments, turkey legs and costumed revelers aplenty in Revel Grove near Annapolis. Make sure to buy tickets in advance. Here's our preview.

Butler's Orchard 42nd Annual Pumpkin Festival (Through Oct. 30, $10 for weekdays and $15 for weekends if purchased online, Germantown): Enjoy pumpkin picking, corn hole games, hayrides, a twisted corn maze and more.

Graver Farm Fall Fun Fest (Through Oct. 31, $12, Mt. Airy): The festival's 65 attractions including a corn maze, farm animals, jumping pillows, pedal carts and photo props.

Bethesda Row Arts Festival (Oct. 8-9, free entry, Bethesda Row): More than 165 artists will showcase and sell their work along four blocks.

Ramble Festival (Oct. 7-9, ticket and parking prices vary, Darlington): If you’re looking to check out a groovy music festival, Camp Ramblewood has the setlist for you. Featuring the best in jam, grass and brass, Ramble Festival has a lengthy program of artists. The all-weekend pass includes camping.

International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and Awards (Oct. 8-9, free to $200, Baltimore): Commemorating the 173 years since Edgar Allen Poe’s death, this festival will host live music, house tours and food vendors. General admission is free, or you can purchase tickets to special programming. It’s a great way to kick off spooky season with activities available virtually and in person.

Gaithersburg Oktoberfest (Sunday, Oct. 9, noon to 5 p.m., free, Kentlands Old Farm and Downtown): Bring the whole family for a day of live entertainment, Bavarian music, dancing and fall activities and of course beer, mead and cider. Food will be available for purchase. Admission, shuttles and parking are free.

Maryland State BBQ Bash (Oct 14-15, free admission, Bel Air): More than 50 competitive barbecue teams from around the Mid-Atlantic will fire up meats, vying for spots at huge international BBQ fests. You’ll also find live music, a beer garden, kids’ tent and more.

Oxon Hill Farm Festival (Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free enret, Oxon Hill): Enjoy live entertainment, including music and dance, plus food at this free fest.

Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival (Oct. 22-23, $55-$85, National Harbor): Three tacos, unlimited beer pours and tequila tasting, a margarita and live entertainment come with all tickets.

Bladensburg 280th Anniversary Celebration (Saturday, Oct. 22, 3 to 7 p.m., free, Waterfront Park): Say happy birthday to Bladensburg with live performances, food trucks and fun activities.

Washington International Horse Show (Oct. 24-30, free to $10, Upper Marlboro): Horse lovers can head to the Prince George’s Equestrian Center for contests, exhibitions, brunches and more. Want to take little ones? There will be two free kids' days: one at National Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 22 and another at the main venue on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Maryland Christmas Show (Nov. 18-20 and 25-27, $4 for kids and $10 for adults, Frederick Fairgrounds): Are you on Team Christmas Can’t Come Soon Enough? Close out the fall season by visiting this expansive fair with artisans, local vandors

Festival of Trees (Nov. 25-27, $10-$20, Lutherville, Maryland): The weekend after Thanksgiving, kickstart holiday fun by seeing hundreds of decorated Christmas trees and gingerbread houses. Timed tickets are required.

2022 Fall Festivals in Virginia

Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival & Sunset Tour (October 7-9, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., $43-$59): Sip like George Washington would have in this after-hours festival at the first president’s estate.

Prince William Country Fair & Auctions (Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $12.50 in advance, $15 at gate, Bristow): Get in on all your classic fair fun — rides, games, animals, food — to benefit Youth for Tomorrow, which provides care to at-risk youth and families in crisis. This was rescheduled from Oct. 1 due to rain.

Prince William Hot Air Balloon Festival (Oct. 15-16, gates open at 5 p.m., $8 for kids and $20 for adults, Manassas): Watch hot air balloons soar or hop in one yourself, plus enjoy kids’ activities, craft booths and more. The Grand Finale will be a laser and lights show in the skies (8 p.m.). Bring blankets and chairs but leave coolers behind.

Petoberfest (Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, Potomac Town Center): Let your pet strut their Halloween costume or try an agility course, plus enjoy kids’ entertainment.

Paws in the Park (Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, Alexandria): A rebrand of Love Your Pet Day, bring your furry friends to Oronoco Bay Park for a day of music, food and kids’ activities benefit the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA). Don’t have a pet yet? You can adopt one here.

Loudoun Veg Fest (Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., free, Hillsboro): Calling all veggie lovers. Local makers of eco-friendly and cruelty-free products, cooking demos, animal rescues and family-friendly entertainment are on the menu at this all-vegan festival.

Art on the Avenue (Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., free entry, Del Ray): This huge arts festival returns to Alexandria’s Del Ray for its 27th year, featuring more than 300 artists, four stages of live music and hands-on crafts for kids. It was rescheduled from Oct. 1.

Sarah Mattalian and Nuria Diaz Munoz contributed to this guide