Fall on the Farm: Apple Picking, Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes and More Near DC

Corn mazes, apple orchards and pumpkin patches — plus apple cider donuts and hayrides — are ripe for autumn.

As the leaves begin to fall and the weather begins to cool this harvest season, put on your scarves and boots and head out for some fresh air and country fun.

Many of the farms below offer classic pumpkin and apple-picking plus fresh produce for sale — but many go the extra mile with hayrides, pumpkin cannons, petting zoos and more attractions that will delight the whole family.

Here are spots for fall fun on the farm near the Washington, D.C. area.

Maryland Corn Mazes, Apple Orchards and Pumpkin Patches

Butler's Orchard in Germantown, Maryland

This family-owned farm is hosting its 42nd Annual Pumpkin Festival from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30. Whether this is your first time or your 42nd, the farm invites you to enjoy pumpkin picking, corn hole games, hayrides, a twisted corn maze and more.

Butler's Orchard is open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day. Make sure you reserve your spot online to get discounted tickets: $10 for weekdays and $15 for weekends.

Graver Farm in Mt. Airy, Maryland

Visit the Graver Farm to pick your own pumpkins, apples and sunflowers while also eating from their farm-fresh food stands (yes, they sell apple cider donuts — and cider slushies!).

Through Oct. 31, the Graver Farm will once again host their annual Fall Fun Fest featuring over 65 attractions including a corn maze, farm animals, jumping pillows, pedal carts and photo props. Reserve your ticket online for $12.

Green Meadows Farm in Ijamsville, Maryland

The Green Meadows Farm prepares to open their pumpkin patch on Oct. 1. Visitors pay $16 in advance and then get a hay ride, pig race, animal feed plus a pumpkin. No cash is accepted on location. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with final admission is at 3:00 p.m.

Love spooky season? In October, the Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns and trick-or-treating begin.

Homestead Farm in Poolesville, Maryland

Rain or shine, the Homestead Farm is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week until Oct. 31 for pumpkin and apple picking. Admission to the farm is $3 per person. Pumpkins cost 65 cents per pound and apples $1.99 per pound. Complimentary apple picking bags are provided by the farm.

Maryland Corn Maze in Gambrills, Maryland

With 8 acres of corn, the Maryland Corn Maze invites you to come in and get lost! This fall, take the ultimate road trip through their "Jurassic Park" themed corn maze. Watch out for the t-rex!

General admission to the maze also includes access to some fall fun activities such as a petting zoo, hayrides, ziplining, pedal tractors and more! The corn maze is open Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Prices range from $13.95 to $15.95 per person. To guarantee admission, it is recommended you pre-purchase tickets online.

Miller Farms in Clinton, Maryland

Miller Farm in Prince George’s County sustainably grows a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. The 267-acre farm offers a Farmer’s Market where guests can find homegrown produce, homemade ice cream, homemade donuts, flowers, BBQ and much more.

During weekends in October, the farm will also be hosting Fall Family Fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests may enjoy scenic hayrides, giant slides, pumpkins and an enormous corn maze. The admission price is $14.95 and tickets must be purchased online for a guaranteed entry.

Montpelier Farms in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Montpelier Farms invites you to a 7-acre interactive corn maze, a square pumpkin maze for younger kids and interactive wooden playsets for the fall season. The farm has several additional events like duck races, paint-a-pumpkin and mining mania for an extra cost ranging from $2-$7. Here's information on the farm's hours. You may reserve your spot for the upcoming weekend, through their website.

Queen Anne Farm in Mitchellville, Maryland

This pumpkin wonderland has a photo-friendly pumpkin house, huge squashes and six varities of heirloom pumpkin. The pumpkin patch is open daily during the month of October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $10 per vehicle. You can find the tickets on their website.

Oxon Hill Farm Festival in Oxon Hill, Maryland

On Oct. 22 the Oxon Hill Farm will throw a free fall festival where there will be a blend of culture, music, dance and food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy live entertainment while learning more about agriculture. Find out more on their website.

Rock Hill Orchard in Mt. Airy, Maryland

If you are looking to pick your own apples, pumpkins and flowers while licking a local ice cream cone, Rock Hill Orchard is the place for you. This fall, the farm is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for visitors with reservations for pick-your-own or the corn maze. Apples are $27 for a 1-peck bag and $31 for a half-bushel bag. Entry to the corn maze is $10.

Summer Farm in Middletown, Maryland

For more than two decades, Summer Farm has been a destination for families during the fall season. Attractions include giant slides, corn pits, wagon rides, an obstable course and more. Ticket prices vary by day and time; here's more information. The farm also offers special experiences including fireworks and camp fire rentals.

Virginia Corn Mazes, Apple Orchards and Pumpkin Patches

Great County Farms in Bluemont, Virginia

For more than just pumpkin picking, Great County Farms offers an array of fall farm activities such as apple picking, tractor rides and farm animals. It’s a perfect place to bring kids if you’re looking for a wide variety of autumn fun.

Apple picking is open through Sept. 30 and tickets must be purchased in advance online. Pumpkin picking is open throughout October. Tickets also must be purchased in advance online. If you want to visit for a day to participate in the various attractions with your family, admission rates vary.

It's open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry for pick your own is 4 p.m.

Round Hill Farm in Culpeper, Virginia

Round Hill Farm has everything your family could hope for on a fall day, including a hayride, hay maze, pony rides, face painting and even a haunted house ride. The pick-your-own pumpkins are also a seasonal favorite.

Admission is $15 per person and no reservations are required.

Round Hill Farm will be open from Oct. 2 to 31, on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farming the Fall Harvest in Manassas, Virginia

For a unique, food-oriented experience, Ben Lomond Historic Site is offering Farming the Fall Harvest, which provides the opportunity to harvest two gardens full of fall vegetation. Learn how to harvest the different types of vegetables grown in the gardens as the season comes to an end.

Admission is $5 per person, and kids under six are free. It is advised to bring work gloves and wear appropriate clothing and shoes — it's likely you will get dirty while in the gardens.

