Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns, Kids Enter Free on Opening Weekend

The Maryland Renaissance Festival is back for its 46th season with jousting tournaments, turkey legs and costumed revelers aplenty in Revel Grove near Annapolis.

The festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 23. To celebrate opening weekend on Aug. 27-28, kids under 15 can get in for free with an adult admission.

The schedule of performances has something for everyone, including bite-sized Shakespeare plays, daring stunt shows, story time and musicians playing old-timey shanties on historic instruments.

Many lords, ladies, pirates and knights will be in costume. Get in the spirit by raiding your closet for a Seinfeld-style puffy shirt and accessories, or getting there early to rent a costume. Rentals start at $10 for kids and $20 for adults.

Buy tickets before making the trip — the festival often sells out on peak weekends.

For weekends through Sept. 11, admission is $24 for adults aged 16-61, $21 for those aged 62+ and $12 for kids 7 to 15. Admission prices increase for dates Sept. 12 to Oct. 23.