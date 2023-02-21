Easy Winter Day Trips From the DC Area

Looking for fun things to do in the D.C. area? Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter.

You don't need a hotel or Airbnb reservation to scratch your vacation itch.

Whether you're after an athletic adventure, a whale-watching excursion or a car-free getaway, here are ideas for easy winter day trips from the D.C. area.

Hit the Slopes

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer is a fan of Liberty Mountain in southern Pennsylvania, about 75 miles from downtown D.C. It offers skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks and snow tubing (including on Presidents Day).

“I normally drive up around 10 a.m., ski for two to three hours and head home. An easy, quick trip to get in a few runs with the kiddos,” Doug said.

Wintergreen Resort, three hours from D.C., boasts Virginia’s largest tubing park. Nearby, the Devil’s Backbone Basecamp Brewpub and the Bold Rock Cidery have lovely views for your apres-ski happy hour.

Small Town Charm

Just over an hour from downtown D.C., Middleburg, Virginia, offers a historic district filled with stories including the year-round holiday shop The Christmas Sleigh, plus unique stories and high-end boutiques. Stop by the AiM Gallery, which recently debuted a new exhibit, and Lost Barrel Brewing, offering beer and hard seltzer flights.

If you live in the Beltway, Frederick, Maryland, is just far enough away for a shopping trip to local book, antique, art or bike stores. Take in the small-town movie set vibes while popping into lovely coffee shops and restaurants — you might see a celebrity chef at Bryan Voltaggio’s Mid-Atlantic restaurant Thatcher & Rye. Options for curated adventures include self-guided art, history and architecture tours.

Train Trips: Daytrips From D.C. Without a Car

Amtrak like Biden to hit up Baltimore’s aquarium and the American Visionary Art Museum or tour Richmond in a day. Bonus: The Virginia Wine Expo is happening Feb. 25 to March 5.

You can easily make a day of the National Air and Space Museum Udvar-Hazy Center. Although free timed-entry passes are required for the D.C. museum, you can walk into the outpost in Fairfax County anytime it's open (10 am. to 5:30 p.m. daily, except Christmas Day).

The Udvar-Hazy Center is home to some favorites. The space shuttle Discovery’s sheer size will stop you in your tracks, plus there are fighter jets, choppers and a Blackbird that looks right out of “X-Men.” Bonus: “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” is playing on the six-story IMAX screen. The Fairfax Connector runs shuttle service from the Silver Line Innovation Center Metro station (or, pay to park).

Winter on the Water

Whale-watching season in Virginia Beach is at its peak. Rudee Tours guarantees whale sightings through February, and you’ll almost certainly see dolphins, seals and other wildlife. The boat’s interior is heated, but wear lots of layers and bring a lap blanket for time on the deck. If a 3.5-hour drive from D.C. is too much for one day, you can find good off-season rates at oceanfront hotels.

If the words "boat" and "February" make you shiver, thaw your winter blues at Berkeley Springs State Park’s bathhouse and Old Roman Bathhouse — about 2 hours from downtown D.C. Call ahead for an appointment: 304-258-2711.