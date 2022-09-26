DC's Taraji P. Henson Buys Out ‘Woman King' Screening

D.C. moviegoers got to see the new film “The Woman King” for free on Sunday, after actress and District native Taraji P. Henson bought out a screening downtown.

“DC, PULL UP,” Henson wrote online, saying she wanted to support star Viola Davis and the team behind the “legendary, empowering” film, which tells the story of West African woman warriors.

Moviegoers lined up for the afternoon screening at the Regal Gallery Place theater. In line, aspiring actress Donna Dowdy said she was moved.

“For once, they have an all-African American female cast. I am ecstatic about this movie,” she said.

Viola Davis visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Thursday night and spoke with News4’s Jummy Olabanji about her new film, “The Woman King.” Davis said, “We can lead a global box office.”

Davis visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture earlier this month and spoke with News4’s Jummy Olabanji about the film.

“We can lead a global box office,” she said.

The action epic exceeded box office expectations in its opening weekend, coming in at No. 1 and earning an estimated $19 million in ticket sales.

Henson grew up in D.C. and Oxon Hill, Maryland, and graduated from Howard University.

