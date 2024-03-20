Country Calling: New Ocean City music fest to feature Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers

Yee haw! A new country music festival is galloping into Ocean City, Maryland, this fall.

Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Martina McBride, Brothers Osborne and others will perform at the Country Calling Festival, set for Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5. The festival will feature a total of 25 artists across three stages on the boardwalk at the Ocean City Inlet Beach.

Check out the full County Calling 2024 lineup here.

Say howdy to your #CountryCalling lineup 🌊 Presale begins Friday, 3/22 at 10am ET with access to the lowest-priced tickets 🎫



Sign up now for a presale passcode: https://t.co/y7BeDsbejq



A general on-sale will follow on 3/22 at 11am ET if tickets remain. pic.twitter.com/a1mZ015Hvs — Country Calling Festival (@ctrycallingfest) March 20, 2024

If the name and feel of the festival feels familiar, that’s because it’s produced by the team behind Oceans Calling, a popular music festival offering beachside vibes for reggae-rock fans. This year's Oceans Calling fest will be held Sept. 27-29, the weekend before its country counterpart.

Like at Oceans Calling, attendees of Country Calling will be able to enjoy epic sunsets from the Ferris wheel or have an adrenaline rush on the classic rides of the Jolly Roger at the pier amusement park.

After one too many hoedowns, music fans will find food available at curated vendors and restaurants along the boardwalk. Think mid-Atlantic beach fare such as fries, soft-serve ice cream, Orange Crush cocktails, pizza and more.

How to get County Calling tickets

Presale tickets become available Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale an hour later.

The festival offers both one-day and two-day tickets for general admission (GA), GA+, VIP and platinum. Two-day general admission tickets start at $199, and one-day general admission tickets start at $155.