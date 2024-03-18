Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PartyNextDoor to headline Broccoli City Festival at new DC location

D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival is coming back with a stacked lineup and new venue in 2024, and it’s going to be savage.

Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Key Glock, Sexxy Red and more artists are set to perform on July 27 and 28 at Audi Field, Navy Yard’s 20,000-seat soccer stadium.

It’s Broccoli City Fest’s first time at Audi Field, so things will look a little different.

Among the biggest changes: The Audi Field fest will primarily be a seated one.

This year, most festivalgoers will buy a ticket for a reserved seat (Field access is reserved for VIP reserved seated pass holders. Those tickets start at $845). But the changes may be welcome after organizers issued refunds last year following problems with heat, storms and long lines.

Broccoli City Fest co-founder Brandon McEachern said the lineup and move reflect the festival's eclectic tastes and vibrant spirit.

“It's the perfect time to take another step in our evolution and offer consumers a nontraditional, inclusive, and innovative festival experience where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music and culture." McEachern first brought the festival to D.C. in 2013, bringing people together for music and a focus on socially conscious, sustainable living.

How to get Broccoli City tickets

Presale tickets went live on Monday.

“General admission and VIP Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 am ET., with various options available to suit every budget and preference,” Audi Field said in a press release.

General admission tickets started at $225, but prices are subject to increase.

