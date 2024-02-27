Oceans Calling: Blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band to headline 2024 festival

Blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band and about three dozen other artists are preparing to make waves on the Ocean City Boardwalk this fall.

The Oceans Calling music festival released its lineup of performers for the music festival returning to the Maryland shore Sept. 27-29, 2024.

Check out the full Oceans Calling 2023 lineup here:

Rockville-born band O.A.R., who has partnered in the festival's planning, is top-billed for Friday night — and they are scheduled to do a special set with friends. The waterfront festival ups the beachside vibes with lots of options for reggae-rock fans, including Sublime, 311 and Rebelution.

The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Boyz II Men, Cage the Elephant, Grouplove, Larkin Poe, The Revivalists and Barenaked Ladies are also on the lineup.

Oceans Calling is set to feature three stages of music, plus cooking demos by chefs Robert Irvine, Amanda Freitag and Marc Murphey, hosted by actor Jason Biggs.

Once festivalgoers' music and food cravings are satisfied, they can find an adrenaline rush at the Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park — which will be located within the festival grounds.

Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. General admission starts at $299.

The festival made its official debut in 2023, one year after the remnants of a hurricane forced the event to be canceled in 2022.

