Washington’s famous cherry blossom trees hit peak bloom.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced late Sunday morning that the trees around the Tidal Basin reached their final blooming stage.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The cherry trees have reached peak bloom after temps well above average last week sped us through the final stages of the blossom cycle - just four days from stage 4 to peak,” NPS said in a tweet.

The cherry trees have reached peak bloom after temps well above average last week sped us through the final stages of the blossom cycle - just four days from stage 4 to peak. Check out the pink and white blossoms ringing the Tidal Basin on the #BloomCam at https://t.co/OfPYrLqS2O pic.twitter.com/WjNqr8ifF5 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 28, 2021

Officials urged cherry blossom lovers to see the flowering trees on the NWS Bloom Cam livestream.

Photos: Washington Cherry Blossoms Hit Peak Bloom

The National Park Service previously predicted March 31 for peak bloom to begin.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper predicted the cherry blossoms' much-anticipated peak bloom to happen between March 30 and April 3. Draper had previously forecast peak bloom for April 4-9 but moved up the dates due to recent warm weather.

Meteorologist Amelia Draper predicts it will be about another month before the cherry blossoms bloom.

You can safely watch the beauty unfurl from home.

"The #BloomCam is live! Watch the #cherryblossoms develop & enjoy their spring beauty from the comfort of your home," the NPS tweeted Thursday morning. "And now that the blossoms are at peduncle elongation–the 4th of 6 stages–we're even closer to peak bloom."

Follow NBC Washington on Instagram and download our app for the latest updates.

Cherry Tree Varieties, by Bloom

Cherry Blossom Access Could Be Cut If Crowds Make Social Distancing Impossible

One important thing to keep in mind if you're hoping to see the blooms in person: Park officials have been warning that if crowds get too large, access will be shut down for safety reasons.

What kind of crowd would force a closure? Mike Litterst of NPS said Wednesday that officials will just be able to tell if the crowd gets too large.

The annual spring kite festival is moving off the National Mall and into D.C. residents’ neighborhoods to keep people healthy during the pandemic. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

“It is a judgment call, but it is based on the CDC guidance of 6-foot social distancing and the city’s mass gathering limitations of 50 people,” Litterst said.

The restrictions would apply to people on foot as well as those in vehicles, the NPS said.

All the Neighborhood Cherry Blossom Trees in the District

Cherry trees on non-federal land in D.C., color-coded by type of tree and sized according to the tree's diameter. Click on the magnifying glass at the bottom of the map to search for your address.