Cherry Blossoms, Flamingos and Lanterns: DC Residents Decorate Porches for Parade

Spring has arrived, and Washington, D.C. residents are showing their spirit.

Many have decorated their houses and porches for the Petal Porch Parade and Processions. The parade, a new program a part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, was created to unite the community and celebrate the springtime.

The parade is taking place from March 20 until April 11 and residents can walk, bike or drive past different neighborhoods to enjoy the creativity and artwork throughout the D.C. area.

Take a look at some of the decorations around the city below.