Cherry Blossoms, Flamingos and Lanterns: DC Residents Decorate Porches for Parade

By Héctor García De León

Spring has arrived, and Washington, D.C. residents are showing their spirit.

Many have decorated their houses and porches for the Petal Porch Parade and Processions. The parade, a new program a part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, was created to unite the community and celebrate the springtime.

The parade is taking place from March 20 until April 11 and residents can walk, bike or drive past different neighborhoods to enjoy the creativity and artwork throughout the D.C. area.

Take a look at some of the decorations around the city below.

17 photos
1/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
2/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
3/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
4/17
5/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
6/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
7/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
8/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
9/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
10/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
11/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
12/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
13/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
14/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
15/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
16/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)
17/17
(Credit: Cherry Blossom Festival)

This article tagged under:

cherry blossom festivalCherry BlossomsNational Cherry Blossom FestivalPetal Porch Paradecherry blossom parade

More Photo Galleries

Prince Philip's Life in Photos
Prince Philip's Life in Photos
Photos: VP Kamala Harris' DC Condo on the Market for Nearly $2M
Photos: VP Kamala Harris' DC Condo on the Market for Nearly $2M
Photos: Look Inside Former Nationals Player's $6.5M Estate
Photos: Look Inside Former Nationals Player's $6.5M Estate
Photos: How the Pandemic Affected Workers With Intellectual Disabilities
Photos: How the Pandemic Affected Workers With Intellectual Disabilities
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us