2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Rockefeller Plaza.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived on the Plaza early Saturday morning. The tree was driven on a flatbed truck onto the Plaza and then hoisted by a crane into place perched next to the ice rink.

The tree came from Vestal, New York, where it was cut down on Thursday morning before beginning the 200-mile journey to Rockefeller Plaza.

The tree is an 80-year-old Norway Spruce and is 80 feet tall and 43 feet wide, according to Rockefeller Center.

The tree's arrival was a spectacle as always, with crowds gathering to watch the moment the tree was lifted into its home for the holiday season. There were also plenty of family-fun activities for holiday lovers to enjoy on the South Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. The Rock and Roll Playhouse was scheduled to perform kid-friendly holiday classics.

Little ones had the opportunity to write letters to Santa, decorate their own ornaments, and even get their faces painted.

The festivities are free to the public but those who RSVP in advance will receive a free treat at check-in. Click here for more details.

How will the tree be decorated?

After arriving on Center Plaza, more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs will be strung over about 5 miles of wire to adorn the 2023 tree. It will then be crowned with a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

When is the tree lighting?

The tree lighting show is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 29. You'll be able to watch NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" in a live broadcast on TV, on Peacock and wherever you stream NBC New York.

This year's show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The Emmy and Grammy winner will pull double duty as a performer as well. She first performed at the special 20 years ago!

A special pre-show, "Countdown to Christmas in Rockefeller Center," will air on NBC New York's website, app, and on streaming platforms, including Peacock, Roku, and Samsung TV Plus.