‘Sister Wives' star Christine Brown marries David Woolley

Originally appeared on E! Online

Christine Brown has found her happily ever after.

The "Sister Wives" star, who used to be one of Kody Brown's four spouses, married David Woolley Oct. 7, almost seven months after she announced their engagement.

The two tied the knot in front of more than 300 family and friends at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, according to People, which first reported news of the wedding.

The bride, 51, wore a white, sleeveless lace bridal gown with floral appliqués and beading while the groom, 59, sported a black suit. Woolley told the magazine that Christine Brown wanted to be able to "wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad," adding, "She never got to do on her first marriage."

Per People, the couple met met on a dating website in 2022. Christine Brown announced in November 2021 that she and Kody Brown—with whom she shares children Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13—had broken up to end their 25-year plural marriage, which they never made legal.

Christine Brown and David Woolley, a father of eight, went public with their relationship this past February. "I just have to tell you," the TLC star shared on her Instagram Stories that month, "I am dating someone exclusively."

The reality star, who had at the time recently moved to Utah with her youngest daughter, continued, "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for, incredible with Truely."

Christine Brown gushed about her partner again the following March, writing on Instagram, "I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life. He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."

Christine Brown announced that the two were engaged in April. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife."

Over the summer, Christine Brown and David Woolley enjoyed a family vacation with four of her children in London. "What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people," Christine Brown wrote on Instagram July 28. "#familietravels #waytoomanypeopletogetthemallinonephoto #adventuring #vacationsandshoppingsprees #myfavoritethings"