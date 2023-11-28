Matthew Perry's stepdad Keith Morrison speaks out on his death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Matthew Perry's family will always be there to keep his legacy alive.

A month after the "Friends" star was found dead at his home, his stepdad Keith Morrison addressed his passing in honor of Giving Tuesday.

"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch," Morrison posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nov. 27. "But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful."

The "Dateline NBC" correspondent then included a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation, which aims to continue the actor's "enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," per its website.

(Perry's mom Suzanne Perry and dad John Bennett Perry were married from 1968 to 1970. Following her split from the George of the Jungle actor, she married Morrison in 1981 and they welcomed kids Caitlin, Emily, Willy and Madeleine.)

The "Fools Rush In" star's family further reflected on his mission to help those struggling with substance use in a message on Giving Tuesday itself.

"It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew's legacy," they said in Nov, 28 statement to Entertainment Tonight. "The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

Before Perry was found dead in an apparent drowning at age 54, he had been open about his longtime struggle with addiction, writing in his 2022 memoir that he spent more than $7 million trying to get sober over the course of his lifetime.

"When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned," reads a quote from him on his foundation's website. "I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

Perry added, "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."