Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Will Host the 2022 CMA Awards

A country music superstar and a Tennessee football legend will be the hosts of the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony in Nashville, held later this year.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning were announced as this year's hosts on Monday, with Bryan, 46, returning for a second straight year and Manning, 46, hosting for the first time.

Here's all you need to know about this year's ceremony honoring the best in country music.

When are the 2022 CMA Awards?

The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony will be on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. The show is being held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee.

Who are the hosts of the 2022 CMA Awards?

Bryan is one of country's biggest stars with 29 No. 1 hits and 17.2 billion global streams. He has twice won Entertainer of the Year, the highest honor at the CMA Awards.

He served as the solo host at last year's ceremony, where Luke Combs took home Entertainer of the Year.

Manning is an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback who was a college star about 180 miles from Nashville at the University of Tennessee in the mid-1990s.

"I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor," he said in a statement.

Manning joked about his hosting gig in an Instagram post Monday in which he shared video of himself onstage with Bryan doing his best to sing Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues."

"My @cma Awards audition tape must have been a hit!" he wrote.

How can you watch the 2022 CMA Awards?

The ceremony will be live on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 9 starting at 8 p.m. EST. The ceremony will also be streamed live on ABC.com, and will be available for rewatch on Hulu and ABC.com.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards?

This year's nominees have not yet been announced. The eligibility period for this year's awards is music released between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

The final nominees in each of the 12 categories will be announced later this summer.

The big winner at last year's awards show was Chris Stapleton, who took home Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year from his album "Starting Over."

