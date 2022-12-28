Kim Kardashian's brunette hair has made a glorious comeback.

Instead of waiting for the New Year to make a drastic change, "The Kardashians" star returned to her roots on Christmas Eve. However, her dramatic transformation was almost overshadowed by her family's annual holiday party.

After all, the Kardashian-Jenner party included an unforgettable performance from Sia and North West. Plus, Khloe Kardashian shared her first Christmas photo with her baby boy and True Thompson. (You can see all of the photos from their epic celebration here.)

But Kim Kardashian didn't miss a beat with her glam, as she wore a shimmery silver Versace gown that featured an asymmetrical neckline and structural straps. As for her hair? She channeled, well, herself from the early-to-mid aughts, parting her bouncy, waist-length curls in the center.

Chris Appleton, who is the mastermind behind Kardashian's new look, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her saying, "We're back!""O.G Kim or miss the blonde?" Appleton asked in a Dec. 27 Instagram post, to which Kardashian replied, "I miss the blonde."

Before going brunette, the SKIMS founder dipped her toes in the water, dying her hair a honey color on Dec. 2.

But for most of 2022, Kardashian committed herself to platinum blonde hair. She debuted the dramatic transformation in May for the Met Gala to channel the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Appleton, who dyed the reality TV star's hair for the fashion event, previously told E! News that it was simply the right time for her to unleash her inner blonde bombshell.

"I love a blonde Kim," he said at the time. "We were fully comfortable and ready to go because we both knew it was gonna be a long session. Kim's done the color before. She knows."

In July, Kardashian confessed that she felt like "a totally different person" when blonde.

"I'm sassier. I'm more confident," she told "Allure". "As soon as I go back to brunette, I'm a boss...Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy."