‘It Was Crazy!' Adorable Boy in Royal Guard Outfit Meets William and Kate

The Prince and Princess sent a personal thanks to Henry, whom they met at Greentown Labs in Somerville

By Asher Klein and Eli Rosenberg

A little boy with a big hat got a royal honor on Thursday, when the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped to say hello on their visit to Boston.

Henry, 8, was dressed up as a member of the King's Guard — the famously stoic soldiers in big, fuzzy hats who stand watch at Buckingham Palace — outside Greentown Labs in his native Somerville.

The climate tech startup was the first stop on the royals' itinerary in the Boston area Thursday, and Henry came ready — he had flowers with him that he ended up being able to give to the royals.

"It was crazy!" he said afterward. "I wasn't actually that nervous now that I think of it when I actually did it."

The couple asked Henry for his name and where he got his costume, the boy recalled.

The Prince and Princess sent a personal thanks to the boy as well:

PHOTOS: William, Kate Make a Royal Visit to Boston

