Maps: Here's how Virginia voted in the presidential primary

Most Republican voters in Virginia selected Donald Trump in Tuesday’s presidential primary – but Nikki Haley scored wins in parts of Northern Virginia.

Haley beat Trump in Arlington County, Fairfax County, Alexandria and the City of Fairfax, NBC News projected, with 99% of expected votes in. In Arlington, Haley won 73.7% of the vote.

Virginia is an open primary state, meaning voters can choose the party on whose ballot they vote.

Trump won in Virginia overall, with 63.1% of the vote, to Haley’s 34.9%, NBC News projected.

Explore the map here for a county-by-county look at how Virginia Republicans voted.

Virginia Republican voters said immigration was their top issue, with the economy coming in a close second, an NBC News exit poll found.

Of Virginia’s 48 delegates, a projected 42 will go to Trump and six will go to Haley, NBC News said. Haley suspended her campaign on Wednesday, ceding the Republican nomination to Trump and saying it "is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party."

Among Democrats, 88.7% of Virginia voters chose President Joe Biden. Marianne Williamson, who “unsuspended” her campaign in late February, got 7.8% of votes. Dean Phillips got 3.5%. He ended his campaign on Wednesday.

The map here shows which percent of Democrats’ votes went to Biden.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won 54.1% of the vote, to Trump’s 44%, Virginia Department of Elections data says. Biden won 80.6% in Arlington County, 69.9% in Fairfax County, 80.3% in Alexandria and 68% in the City of Fairfax.

