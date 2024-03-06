Plurality of Virginia GOP primary voters say immigration and economy are top issues, NBC News exit poll finds

A plurality of Virginia Republican primary voters said immigration was the most important issue to their vote for the Republican nominee, with the economy coming in a close second, an NBC News exit poll found.

Thirty-seven percent of Virginia GOP primary voters said immigration was their top issue driving who they chose at the voting booth, while 33% said the economy. Trailing far behind, abortion and foreign policy were both the top issue for 11% of respondents.

When asked about who would better handle border security, 64% of Virginia GOP primary voters said former President Donald Trump would do a better job and 33% said former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

A slightly smaller number of Virginia GOP primary voters, 59%, said Trump would better handle an international crisis, while 39% said Haley.

Virginia was one of 16 states that held its primary elections on Tuesday. Known as Super Tuesday, hundreds of delegates are at stake in both the Republican and Democratic parties.

