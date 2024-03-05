Virginians hit polls on Super Tuesday; rain won't ‘stop our voters,' Fairfax Co. registrar says

It’s Super Tuesday – one of the biggest election days of the 2024 primary season.

Virginia is one of more than a dozen states where voters will cast a ballot in the presidential primary on Tuesday. At stake is a potential rematch of former president Donald Trump and President Joseph Biden, similar to the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s a rainy day, as you know, but that's not going to stop our voters,” the general registrar for Fairfax County elections, Eric Spicer, said Tuesday morning. “We've had about 23,000 already vote in the Democratic primary, absentee, about 11,000 Republican. We're expecting a good turnout today.”

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. are guaranteed the right to cast a ballot. Go here to check your polling precinct.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Voters can check the forecast here.

Virginia is an open primary state, so voters do not have to be registered for a party in advance to cast a ballot, according to Ballotpedia. Visit here for more voter dates, deadlines and information.

On the Democratic ticket, there are three nominees for president: Biden, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. Track how counties are voting in the Democratic race here.

On the Republican ticket, there are six nominees: Trump, Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy. Track how counties are voting in the Republican race here.

Virginia also has 99 Democrat delegates and 48 Republican delegates up for grabs.

No matter what is driving you to the polls, Spicer encouraged all Virginia voters to come out for the primaries and the general election in November.

“Make yourself heard, and this is your opportunity. Whatever you think, you can cast your ballot today,” Spicer said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.