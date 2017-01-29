Two Dead, One Hurt at Prince George's County Restaurant

Two people were killed and another injured at a restaurant in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

The Bowie Police Department said officers were called to the Blue Sunday restaurant, located at 6868 Race Track Road, shortly after 2 a.m. They found three victims suffering from upper body trauma.

Police said two of the victims were pronounced dead. A third victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the incident is being called a homicide. Prince George’s County police homicide units are in charge of the case.

The identities of the victims have not been released.