Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Pregnant School Bus Driver

An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a pregnant Montgomery County school bus driver, Takoma Park police announced Thursday.

Officers found 36-year-old Maria Veronica Mbunga suffering from multiple stab wounds inside her Houston Avenue apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Mbunga and her unborn child died at the hospital.

Thierry Kinshala Nkusu, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Mbunga's death.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene Wednesday, they found Nkusu suffering from a stab wound by an elevator near the lobby.

He was taken to the hospital along with Mbunga, but police soon learned his wound was superficial and did not match the story he told officers.

He was later transported from the hospital and taken into custody.

Police say additional charges against Nkusu are pending.

Investigators have not commented on the relationship between Mbunga and Nkusu.

Mbunga worked for the Montgomery County Public School Transportation System as a bus driver.

Police say the investigation into her death is ongoing.