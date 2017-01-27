Sweetgreen's Sweetlife Festival to Return to DC as Smaller Event | NBC4 Washington
Sweetgreen's Sweetlife Festival to Return to DC as Smaller Event

The festival is turning back into a block party

By Daniel Barnes

    After five years of festivals at Merriweather Post Pavilion, the Sweetlife Festival is dropping the “festival” and returning to the District as a smaller block party.

    “We wanted to make it more intimate,” Sweetgreen co-founder Jonathan Neman told The Washington Post. “We wanted to bring it into the city and we wanted to make it free.”

    According to the festival’s website, the company will be hosting a series of “sweetlife experiences” across the country. The first of these events will be outside Sweetgreen’s Dupont Circle location, the same place where an impromptu block party in 2009 inspired the first Sweetlife Festival.

    There is no word yet on which cities will host their own “sweetlife experiences.” Sweetgreen currently operates in seven states and the District. 

    Published at 9:50 PM EST on Jan 27, 2017
