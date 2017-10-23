D.C. is filled with museums that celebrate the United State's history, art and more. The District's newest museum aims to tell the story of Christianity's most important book, the Bible. The museum is owned by the same family that owns Hobby Lobby, the crafts retailer that was at the center of a controversial Supreme Court case. They won the court battle over denying employees health insurance that covers emergency contraception. But Tony Zeiss, the museum's director, says the museum wants to reach all people -- and inspire some to look more closely at the Bible, he said.



Inside, visitors will find replicas of scenes from the Bible, stained glass art and a huge collection of artifacts. Below, get a glimpse inside the museum ahead of its Nov. 17 opening.

News4's Kristin Wright gets a glimpse inside the Museum of the Bible, owned by the same family as Hobby Lobby.