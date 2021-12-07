After the first 70° day in December in the Washington, D.C., area since 2015, the weather is making a sharp turn toward winter.

It could go from seasonably warm to snow in 36 hours, but snow lovers shouldn't get too excited about this forecast. Substantial accumulation is looking less and less likely, Storm Team4 says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Powerful winds and a cold front pushed away Monday’s warmth and Tuesday will be cold, with temps starting near freezing and highs in the 40s.

Some snow mixed with rain could fall on Wednesday morning.

There may be a few flurries by 7 a.m., and the best chance for snow is during mid-morning.

Updated #SNOW chances for Wed. AM: Expect less, not more. Limited moisture and temps 34°-36° will make any real "accumulation" unlikely. Storm track farther South might leave areas N & W of DC with hardly a flake. Even where snow does fall, I don't think anyone gets a full inch! pic.twitter.com/M2XIHoQOgr — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 7, 2021

The clipper system headed toward the D.C. area doesn’t have a lot of moisture. Temperatures are expected to be cold enough for snowflakes but not accumulation.

The latest forecast models show the storm tracking farther south, Storm Team4 says.

Wet snow and rain will likely mix in D.C. and the metro suburbs. Accumulation would likely be slushy and could reach a quarter-inch.

South and east of D.C. could see a rain and snow mix since the storm's track has shifted southward.

Areas north and west of Dulles International Airport may barely see a flake.

Wednesday will also be cold: Temperatures will climb above freezing but stick below 40°.

Thursday will stay chilly with highs in the 40s, but then the D.C. area will start to warm up.

Friday is set to bring temperatures in the 50s.

On Saturday, we’ll have another day with temperatures hitting the upper 60s — but expect a rainy afternoon.

Sunday is also forecast to be rainy with highs in the 50s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.