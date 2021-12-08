Snowflake Watch: Wet Snow, Light Rain to Race Over DC Area

Snow-lovers can look forward to some flakes on Wednesday in the Washington, D.C., area, but by the weekend it will feel more like spring than winter.

Any opportunity for light snow, flurries and snow showers will be early, Storm Team4 says.

Up to a half-inch of snow could fall near D.C., but it will be too warm for much accumulation. There could be a white coating on grassy areas or elevated decks.

Roads could be wet, but don’t expect many other problems. Some bridges, ramps or overpasses in colder areas could be slick.

Periods of light rain are expected later as temperatures approach 40°.

Thursday will begin bitingly cold with lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

The weekend will start warmer, but soggy — it could be nice for dining on a covered patio or holiday shopping with a trusted umbrella.

Friday will bring highs in the 50s, and light rain is possible by evening.

Temperatures will leap into the 60s and maybe 70s on Saturday — but there’s an 80% chance of rain. Expect a rainy and windy afternoon, Storm Team4 says.

Our next chance for a sunny day will come on Sunday with highs in the seasonal upper 40s, then expect more mild air and sunshine next week.

