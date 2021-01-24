‘Messy Wintry Mix' Expected Monday, Tuesday in DC Area

What to Know Monday will start off dry and then a “messy wintry mix” will begin after lunchtime, Storm Team4 says.

Sunday will be cold and dry and then a wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain will push into the Washington, D.C., area.

Storm Team4 tells what to expect and when, depending on where you live.

First, Sunday will be sunny and cold, with temperatures only hitting the low 40s. A few flurries are possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday will begin dry and then a “messy wintry mix” will begin after lunchtime, between about 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said.

Minor snow and ice accumulation are possible. Areas east and south of D.C. may just see heavy rain.

Storm Team4 expects to declare a Weather Alert.

A winter storm watch will be in effect in the northern Shenandoah Valley from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says to expect snow, sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulation of a quarter-inch or more is possible. Go here to see all severe weather alerts from NWS.

If you will commute on Monday, the morning rush hour is set to be dry. Then “get where you need to go and stay there,” Ricketts said.

A chilly start this AM as temps are in the teens/20s. Expect sun this AM with more clouds this afternoon and even a passing flurry/shower or two. Otherwise we wait for some cold rain/mix Monday PM. New info coming in on 2 storms this week-join us on @nbcwashington until 10:30am! pic.twitter.com/W0Yc6ayml0 — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) January 24, 2021

The storm is expected to extend into Tuesday morning or afternoon.

Wednesday is set to be dry. Then snow is possible Thursday. So far, forecast models are in disagreement over what will happen. It all depends on an area of high pressure to our north. If the area heads north, that’s a recipe for snow in our area; if it heads south, we won’t see much.

So far, Storm Team4 puts the chance of snow Thursday at 60%.

