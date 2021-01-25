Wintry Mix Expected Monday, Tuesday in DC Area

What to Know Monday will start off dry before a wintry mix will begin in the afternoon, Storm Team4 says

Upper Montgomery and Frederick counties and west of Dulles into the Shenandoah are the areas expected to see the biggest impacts

Areas east and south of D.C. may just get rain

We haven't seen much wintry weather this month, but it could be returning later Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning

If you need to commute on Monday, the morning rush hour is set to be dry. Then “get where you need to go and stay there,” Storm Team4 Lauryn Ricketts said.

Rain late Monday afternoon will change to snow, accumulate a bit and then change again to a mix of sleet or ice. The areas expected to see the biggest impacts are upper Montgomery and Frederick counties and west of Dulles International Airport into the Shenandoah Valley.

Storm Team4 has declared a Weather Alert for both Monday and Tuesday.

WEATHER ALERT on your Monday. The dark highlighted areas just North & West of Washington are likely to get a period of snow, perhaps 1-2", late aftn. before a change to sleet and freezing rain late tonight. Up to 1/4" to 1/2" of ice will be possible. Stay with @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/vMAfDMpRGq — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) January 25, 2021

Fauquier County Public Schools will have an early dismissal Monday. Public schools in Frederick County, Virginia, will have virtual learning only. See all school closings here.

Not everyone in the region will get impactful winter weather. As is so often the case, areas north and west of D.C. are more likely to see snow, sleet or ice.

The District, the immediate suburbs and areas south toward Fredericksburg and east toward the Chesapeake Bay will get almost entirely rain.

A winter weather advisory will begin Monday afternoon for Montgomery, Howard and Frederick counties in Maryland, as well as the Interstate 81 corridor. (Go here to see all severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.) In these areas, precipitation will likely start as rain Monday afternoon and then undergo a change to mixed precipitation after dark. Total amounts of rain will be in the 1/2" to 3/4" range. In the advisory areas, the changeover could lead to as much as a slushy inch or two of snow between sunset and midnight.

The later into the night it gets, the more warm air will be brought into the storm. This will lead to snow changing to sleet and eventually back to all rain before finally ending around noon Tuesday.

One more thing to keep in mind is that any sheltered valleys, where the cold air will be trapped the longest, could experience six to eight hours of freezing rain. Upper Montgomery and Frederick counties would be most at risk for this icing, as well as the deepest parts of the Shenandoah Valley and upper Loudoun County.

WEATHER ALERT: Rain late this aftn. will change to snow, accumulate a bit and then change again to a mix of sleet or ice. Biggest impacts will be upper Montgomery & Frederick MD and west of Dulles into the Shenandoah Valley. Stay with @nbcwashington for updates throughout the day pic.twitter.com/Q5JAkqJPFv — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) January 25, 2021

The whole mess will end Tuesday afternoon, but this cold and wet pattern is here a while longer: Wednesday looks cloudy and cold, and our next winter weather concern will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

This second storm is more likely to be snow than the mixed-bag event we will deal with Monday night. That said, there are real challenges with how much snow there will end up falling. Nothing is in favor of a blockbuster event at this time. The Wednesday-into-Thursday event will most likely end up as a nuisance with 2-4", but stay tuned for many more updates.

