Schools to dismiss early, close in Virginia and Maryland ahead of Tuesday's storm

Several schools in Maryland and Virginia are planning early dismissals and closures on Tuesday due to incoming inclement weather.

Storm Team4 has issued a Weather Alert ahead of a storm forecast to bring heavy rain, flooding and strong winds that could lead to power outages in the DMV.

In Maryland:

Anne Arundel County schools will dismiss two hours early.

Howard County schools will dismiss three hours early.

Prince George’s County is monitoring weather conditions.

St. Mary’s County’s schools will dismiss two hours early.

In Virginia:

Culpeper County schools will be closed.

Fauquier County elementary schools and Marshall Middle School will dismiss at 12 p.m. All other middle schools will dismiss at 11 a.m.

King George County schools will close two hours early.

Orange County schools will be closed.

Spotsylvania County schools will be closed.

Stafford County schools will dismiss two hours early.

Most after-school activities have been canceled.

"I've heard a lot of people talking about, 'Schools closing? It's just rain!' Well, it's not just rain guys," Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said. "It's really the wind that's going to be the factor, especially east of I-95. Winds gusting upwards of 50 to 60 mph at times. I expect to see a lot of trees down during the day tomorrow as a result of all the rain we've seen over the past five or six weeks."

About 10 inches of rain have fallen in that time, Kammerer said.

The storm is expected to dump another 1"-3" of rain. A flood watch has been issued across the region. Wind advisories or high wind warnings are in effect.

The direction of the wind could intensify the effects of the storm, and coastal flooding is likely, Storm Team4 says.

Tuesday's storm and another expected to arrive on Friday are energized by the exceptionally strong El Niño and will cause major impacts for almost all of the lower 48 states.

See a full forecast here.