New year, new habits and a new Pat Collins Snow Stick Challenge.

Many people are trying to stick to a new year’s resolution, but it wasn’t easy as the biggest snowstorm since 2016 struck — on the first Monday of 2022!

To keep everyone’s motivation going strong, News4’s Pat Collins asked you to share your new year’s resolution in a snow-themed photo.

Here are the finalists, and a big thank you to everyone who shared their photos!

6 inches on our porch in Glover Park @PatsSnowStick Millies resolution is more sticks! #snowstick pic.twitter.com/0MSBqSZZyb — Kevin (@kevgolfdc) January 3, 2022

@PatsSnowStick From Silver Spring, MD, The Rubin middle schoolers and kindergartener resolve to read more in 2022! pic.twitter.com/qJWSt8agjT — Nina Rubin (@ninazrubin) January 3, 2022