Photos: Finalists in the ‘Stir-Crazy' Pat Collins Snow Stick Challenge

By NBC Washington Staff

Congratulations, Jason Stacks! The Ashburn teen won the "Stir-Crazy" Pat Collins Snow Stick Challenge with a massive ice sculpture of a hot cup of cocoa that warmed all of our hearts.

Pat had asked viewers to get on sleds, build snow people and show their best — all while being snow-cially distanced for his Snow Stick Challenge.

Below are the creative finalists that used the snow an excuse to get out and stir it up. 

6 photos
1/6
A boy builds an igloo for his pups (Credit: Sarah B)
2/6
The Scherzer jersey replaces a coat for this snowstorm (Credit: Williams Family)
3/6
A boy reenacts a Washington Nationals game. (Credit: Williams Family)
4/6
A child plays in the snow with a masked-up snowman. (Credit: Jean Huber)
5/6
A boy stirs his hot cocoa made out of snow. (Credit: Jason Stacks)
6/6
A boy is going "stir-crazy" with his snow-made hot cocoa. (Credit: Jason Stacks)

This article tagged under:

SNOWPat Collinssnowstick

