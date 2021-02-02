Photos: Finalists in the ‘Stir-Crazy' Pat Collins Snow Stick Challenge
Congratulations, Jason Stacks! The Ashburn teen won the "Stir-Crazy" Pat Collins Snow Stick Challenge with a massive ice sculpture of a hot cup of cocoa that warmed all of our hearts.
Pat had asked viewers to get on sleds, build snow people and show their best — all while being snow-cially distanced for his Snow Stick Challenge.
Below are the creative finalists that used the snow an excuse to get out and stir it up.
