Weather Alert: More Thunderstorms Expected Friday in DC Area Before Steamy, Stormy Weekend

Another round of thunderstorms is set to hit the Washington, D.C., area Friday as sweltering heat and humidity continue.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert due to the storm risk and heat. Track all weather alerts here.

Highs will reach the low 90s Friday with feels-like temperatures near 100°.

If you're a fan of hot and humid weather these next few days are just for you. Unfortunately, thunderstorms chances will remain high for at least today and Saturday. Stay WEATHER ALERT with @nbcwashington and remember to move indoors at the very first rumble of thunder. pic.twitter.com/UfJsR12ztX — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) August 5, 2022

Keep an umbrella on hand for lingering showers in the morning, then storms in the afternoon and evening.

Storm chances will be at 60% at 4 p.m. Be prepared for locally heavy rain.

Rain and storms could impact your evening plans, and skies won’t dry out until after midnight, Storm Team4 says.

Friday’s bad weather would come one day after storms hit the region with rain, lots of lightning and thunder, plus a flash flood warning in D.C. and its suburbs.

An apparent lightning strike critically injured four people near the White House Thursday evening.

Afternoon highs at Reagan, Dulles and BWI-Marshall airports were 95°, 97° and 99° respectively with rainfall amounts of 0.93 inches, 0.72 inches and 1.22 inches.

The steamy, stormy weather pattern will continue over the weekend.

Weekend Forecast for the D.C. Area and Outlook for Next Week

Weekend storms won’t be as widespread, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast for any plans to get outdoors or travel.

Afternoon heat index values will rise to about 100° Saturday and Sunday amid temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Storms are likely both days in the 3 to 9 p.m. time frame. Saturday’s rain chances are at 60%, and Sunday’s chances sit at 40%.

Rain chances will drop a bit for Monday before ramping up again in the middle of next week. Expect highs to keep getting above 90° until at least Wednesday.

The heat and humidity are back — and extreme heat is the number one weather related-killer in the U.S. News4's Dominique Moody shares what you need to know to protect yourself.

Heat Safety Tips

Intense heat can quickly become dangerous. Keep an eye on vulnerable groups including newborns, infants, children and the elderly.

“Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year,” the National Weather Service says.

To stay safe in the heat, stay hydrated and opt for water and sports drinks over sugary beverages. Take shade breaks. Know the signs of heat-related illness. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, or move them to the cooler morning hours.

Never leave a pet or kids alone in a parked car. Temperatures in cars can rise to lethal levels within minutes, even with the windows cracked, according to KidsandCars.org.

Wearing loose, light-colored clothing can also help you stay cool.

D.C. says it declares a heat emergency when temperatures or the heat index reach 95°. Cooling centers open during a heat emergency, here's how to find a cooling center plus free transport.

Spray parks and public pools are another way to cool down. Pools and spray parks are open throughout the region.