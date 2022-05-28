Outdoor Pools and Water Parks Open in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Memorial Day weekend means pools, splash parks and water parks are reopening throughout the Washington, D.C., area.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser jumped into the Upshur Pool on Saturday to celebrate the start of swimming season.

Here's your 2022 guide to outdoor pools and public water parks in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

When are Washington, D.C., pools open?

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor pools are scheduled to be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend.

The pools will open during weekends only until Monday, June 27. Then, DPR will shift to a summer schedule where each pool is open six days a week.

Outdoor pools are located in all eight wards. Here’s information on hours and pool locations.

Spray parks are also open for the season. Here’s more information.

When are Maryland pools open in 2022?

Outdoor pools in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are open for the season.

In Montgomery County, pools will open on Saturdays and Sundays only until June 17. Here’s a list of locations and their hours.

Residents can buy aquatic passes or pay walk-up admission fees. It’s $7 for adults, $6 for those 55 and over and $5 for kids 17 and under. Non-resident guests must pay $15 to enter.

In Prince George’s County, outdoor pools are open for Memorial Day weekend. Through June 26, pools will be open during the weekends only from noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There are special hours for Memorial Day.

Pools charge admission fees and the Prince George’s Department of Parks and Recreation recommends you book in advance on this website.

Here’s a list of outdoor pools and hours.

When are outdoor pools open in Northern Virginia in 2022?

NOVA Parks Waterparks

NOVA Parks operates five waterparks that are open on Memorial Day weekend:

The water parks will be open on weekends through June 9, then they’ll open daily at 11 a.m.

One-day tickets can be purchased on site. Prices range from $10 to $18.50 for residents of the jurisdiction of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties, plus the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.

You can purchase passes for the season on this page. Costs range from $85-$95 for one person to $435-$495 for a family of six, depending on whether you live in the jurisdiction.

Other Outdoor Pools in Northern Virginia

In Loudoun County, the Franklin Park Pool is set to open Sunday. Here’s more information.

In Prince William County, Waterworks Waterpark is set to be open on weekends between Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, June 12. Here’s more on hours and admission prices. Most Prince William County outdoor pools will open in June.

In Manassas, pools will open for Memorial Day weekend, then they will reopen for the summer season starting June 10. Here’s more information.

Spray parks or splash pads are also open in Arlington County and Fairfax County, the city of Fairfax.