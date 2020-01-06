Tuesday Brings a Chance of Snow to the DC Area

The D.C. area has a chance of slushy, wet snow Tuesday afternoon, but expect most of the accumulation to be only on grassy areas.

While there's pretty good agreement among all forecast models that a period of rain and snow will pass through the area, the fact that this little storm is coming during the daylight hours means that an "all snow" event is not likely.

We'll start out below freezing on Tuesday morning, but by the time the precipitation arrives, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40°. That is cold enough for some slushy, wet snow, but it also means that most of the accumulations will be on grassy areas.

Since the snow is not likely to start until after noon, school delays and cancellations don't appear too likely.

Total snowfall amounts will most likely be around an inch, maybe 2, in the D.C. metro area. Spots north and west of the D.C. metro area will likely get in the 2-3" range, while southern Maryland may not even get a full inch of snow.

We will keep close watch on this winter weather chance, so stay with StormTeam4 and NBC Washington for frequent updates.

Any rain and snow will be over by early Tuesday evening.