DC-Area Rush Hour Comes Early as Drivers Try to Beat the Snow

Drivers were seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic in the D.C. area Tuesday afternoon as people tried to make it home before a snowstorm was expected.

Snow had barely begun to fall in D.C. at 2 p.m. but the roads were packed. All federal workers had been sent home by 1 p.m.

Twitter users and members of the NBC4 and Telemundo 44 team reported gridlock. T44 Meteorologist Joseph Martinez said it took him an hour to travel seven miles.

1 hour commute. For 7 miles. — Joeseph Martínez TDC (@JMartinezDC) January 7, 2020

AAA Mid-Atlantic warned that commute times could double across the region. They reminded drivers to expect the unexpected on slick roads.

"Drivers braving the first snow of 2020 should remain cautious and slow down to keep from being in a crash during the earlier than usual afternoon rush hour," spokesman John B. Townsend II said in a statement.

Looks like public transit is packed too!!! https://t.co/7GIrjWCv1H — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) January 7, 2020

