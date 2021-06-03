Thunderstorms With Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds Expected in DC Area

Thunderstorms could bring blinding rain, lightning and forceful winds to the D.C. area on Thursday afternoon, and more storms are possible Friday.

After light rain Thursday morning and some possible sunshine around lunch, be prepared for a line of thunderstorms to lash D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Strong to severe storms are most likely between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. amid highs in the low 80s.

Storms are moving west to east and will hit the Interstate 81 corridor about 2-3 p.m., then Interstate 95 about 5 p.m. and southern Maryland about 7-8 p.m., Storm Team4 says.

There's a slight risk of severe weather and the D.C. area is at threat level two of five, the National Weather Service says. Track all active severe weather warnings and watches here.

Frequent lightning and downpours could have the highest impact, particularly on afternoon and evening commuters. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 to 70 mph, hail and some flooding are also possible.

Rainfall amounts would be up to a half-inch in most areas on Thursday and Friday, but downpours could leave local amounts of 1 to 2 inches.

Friday afternoon will likely bring more storms, but the threat of severe weather is lower amid highs in the upper 70s.

By the weekend, sunshine will dominate the skies and we could begin our first heatwave of summer.

Saturday, highs will near 90 °. Sunday will be more humid with temps in the low 90s.

Next week will stay hot: Highs could reach the 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast and download the NBC Washington app to get severe weather alerts on your phone.