Sunday Snow Showers May Leave Behind Icy Roads Monday

Here's the forecast for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Super Bowl Sunday brought some snow showers and accumulations up to three inches in parts of the D.C. area -- which could lead to some icy conditions on the roads Monday morning.

Two school systems, Spotsylvania County Public Schools and Culpeper County Public Schools, will start two hours later than usual on Monday due to potentially hazardous streets.

A few snow showers lingered after midnight, but Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer says they will move on quickly and won't leave significant amounts behind.

A winter weather advisory was initially in effect for the region, but the National Weather Service downgraded what was expected in D.C. and within the Beltway to less than 1 inch of snow.

Besides the refreeze expected Monday morning, Valentine’s Day will get off to a chilly start and then only hit a high of 35. 

Tuesday will be a little warmer, with high temps in the low 40s. 

Wednesday will warm up more, with high temps hitting the mid-50s, and it will be even warmer Thursday. Significant rainfall is expected Thursday and Friday. 

