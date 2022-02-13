Super Bowl Sunday brought some snow showers and accumulations up to three inches in parts of the D.C. area -- which could lead to some icy conditions on the roads Monday morning.

Two school systems, Spotsylvania County Public Schools and Culpeper County Public Schools, will start two hours later than usual on Monday due to potentially hazardous streets.

Snow showers overnight may cause a few slippery spots into the Monday morning commute. See map for details. pic.twitter.com/nr99GFCaUK — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 14, 2022

A few snow showers lingered after midnight, but Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer says they will move on quickly and won't leave significant amounts behind.

A winter weather advisory was initially in effect for the region, but the National Weather Service downgraded what was expected in D.C. and within the Beltway to less than 1 inch of snow.

Had a little issue at the end of our show tonight. Here is the 10day forecast for you! COLD tomorrow and then a nice warming trend all week. Next chance of rain is Thursday late afternoon. NO chances of snow in the forecast for now. Goodnight everyone! pic.twitter.com/vfrdIm2hhh — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) February 14, 2022

10-Day Forecast

Besides the refreeze expected Monday morning, Valentine’s Day will get off to a chilly start and then only hit a high of 35.

Tuesday will be a little warmer, with high temps in the low 40s.

Wednesday will warm up more, with high temps hitting the mid-50s, and it will be even warmer Thursday. Significant rainfall is expected Thursday and Friday.

