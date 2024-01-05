Weather Alert: Some snow, then plenty of rain expected in DC area Saturday

Many residents of the D.C. area could see snowflakes this weekend — but cold rain in the forecast is washing out hopes for a winter wonderland near the Beltway.

Storm Team4 is tracking a winter storm expected throughout Saturday. Some snow is expected Saturday before it changes into all rain for much of the region. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

"Cold, wet and nasty, pretty much from sun up to sun down tomorrow," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. "Even inside the Beltway, I think we can start with at least a little snow."

Areas to the north and west of the D.C. metro area will see the largest effects of the storm.

When and where to expect snow

The winter storm could arrive by 7 or 8 a.m., Bell said.

In and near D.C., get ready for little to no snow accumulation but plenty of rain. There might be enough snow to coat the ground first thing Saturday before a shift to rain. The rain could be heavy at times.

More snow accumulation is possible in the northern and western suburbs, such as Germantown and Gaithersburg in Maryland, plus Warrenton and west of Fairfax into the Leesburg area in Virginia. Those areas could pick up as much as 1-3 inches.

“But then, that mixing with rain will really eat up the snow pretty quickly,” Bell said.

Snow lovers and anyone hoping to hit the slopes can look farther west. In the Shenandoah Valley, 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible in addition to periods of sleet, freezing rain and rain.

"Even there, you could get some amount of rain or sleet mixing in, so that's the reason for the winter storm watch there," Bell said.

East of I-95 and into southern Maryland, snow chances are slim.

Precipitation is set to taper off by sunrise on Sunday, and temperatures Sunday afternoon should be above freezing for the entire area. Roads should be mainly dry by sundown on Sunday.

Weather radar

Winter storm watch issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia

A winter storm watch is set to be in effect from Saturday morning through the evening in areas north and west of D.C., including:

Frederick, Maryland

Carroll County in Maryland

Washington County in Maryland

Northern Fauquier County in Virginia

Western Loudoun County in Virginia

The National Weather Service warns that travel could be very difficult in these areas and roads could become slippery.

As of Friday morning, there were no advisories within the Beltway.

