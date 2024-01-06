Weather Alert: Wintery mix of snow and rain expected in DC area

Many residents of the D.C. area could see snowflakes this weekend — but cold rain in the forecast is washing out hopes for a winter wonderland near the Beltway.

Storm Team4 is tracking a winter storm expected throughout Saturday. Some snow is expected Saturday, along with some sleet, before it changes into all rain for much of the region. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

"We could see rain and snow coming down at a pretty good rate at times," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Areas to the north and west of the D.C. metro area will see the largest effects of the storm and the most frozen precipitation. Loudoun County, Virginia, public schools canceled on-campus activities and announced administrative officers would be closed Saturday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Fairfax County and Fauquier County schools in Virginia followed suit, also closing on-campus activities for Saturday. In Maryland, Frederick Community College canceled classes and closed its campus for the day.

Storm Team4 predicts:

Little to no accumulation in the D.C. metro area

1-3 inches of snow north and west of D.C., for Warrenton up through Leesburg to Frederick

3 to 6 inches of snow and some ice further north and west, in the I-81 corridor.

Here’s where snow and rain are expected

Red zone: Along the I-81 corridor and up to Frederick County, Maryland is where the storm will have the biggest impacts. Snow is expected to arrive in the morning and continue into the afternoon. Even in this zone, the storm will likely end with rain.

But there's also the chance for some ice in these areas north and west of D.C., including the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Hagerstown area.

Yellow Zone: Between Washington; most of Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince William counties and down through Stafford and Fauquier counties, expect a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and/or snow.

“We're looking at a mix of rain and snow changing over to all rain by the midday and afternoon hours” on Saturday, Draper said.

Green zone: In southern Maryland, central and southern Prince George's County and up through Anne Arundel County, you're dealing with mainly rain.

“Could you see a few snowflakes? Absolutely,” Draper said. “But this is just going to be, for the most part, a rainy chilly day for those of you east of I-95.”

Weather radar

Download the NBC Washington app on Apple and Android to use the weather radar on your mobile device.

Timing and snow totals

By 9 a.m. Saturday, we’ll likely have a wintry mix across the area, dropping mainly wet snow around D.C. and areas to the north.

About midday, the rain and snow line is set to be in play right along the I-95 corridor. But the D.C. area can expect a shift to mostly rain in the afternoon.

As crews prepare for the first winter storm of 2024, News4’s Joseph Olmo checks in on the roads and shares tips on how you can prepare.

Rain will exit as we head into nighttime, but there could be a lingering shower or some lingering snow showers out there on Sunday.

We're talking about a lot of moisture: Nearly an inch of precipitation could fall in D.C. and its immediate suburbs.

Unfortunately for snow lovers, most of this precipitation will be rain.

If this storm system was all snow, we'd be talking about nearly a foot of snow across the area. But surface temperatures will be too warm, among other factors.

Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from Saturday morning through the evening in areas all around D.C., including:

Spotsylvania County, VA

Orange County, VA

Greene County, VA

Culpeper County, VA

Madison County, VA

Stafford County, VA

Central and Southeast Prince William County/Manassas/Manassas Park, VA

Fairfax County, VA

Rappahannock County, VA

Northern Fauquier County, VA

Northwest Prince William County, VA

Eastern Loudoun County, VA

Western Loudoun County, VA

Central and Southeast Montgomery County, MD

Central and Southeast Howard County, MD

Roads could be slippery in these areas, the National Weather Service warned.

A winter storm watch was issued for the I-81 corridor, including Winchester and Luray.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.